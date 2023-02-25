Open in App
San Luis Obispo County, CA
See more from this location?
The Tribune

One SLO County spot saw almost 4 inches of rain in storm. Here’s how much fell in your area

By Elizabeth Wilson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJNOl_0kzqdeZ100

Rare Central Coast snow may have taken center stage Saturday morning, but San Luis Obispo County did get a solid dousing of rain through the end of the week, with one spot recording almost 4 inches.

According to 48-hour rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service, most places around San Luis Obispo County have received at least 1 inch of rain in the past two days, with higher amounts in the valleys and mountains.

Lopez Lake, however, recorded 3.8 inches during the latest storm, surpassing what’s usually referred to as the rainiest place in San Luis Obispo County , Rocky Butte.

Rocky Butte instead only recorded 1.85 inches in the past 48 hours, according to the data.

Meteorologist John Lindsey said the heavy rain at Lopez Lake even helped to jump the lake’s capacity from 55.3% to 56.7% in the 24-hour period ending Friday night.

Other high points include Black Mountain, which saw 3.24 inches according to the data, and Cal Poly which recorded 2.87 inches, according to the National Weather Service data.

The rain is expected to keep falling Saturday, before tapering off briefly on Sunday. Future forecasts indicate chances of rain through Wednesday morning.

Here are the 48-hour rainfall totals for San Luis Obispo County as of 11:05 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Lake Lopez: 3.80 inches

  • Black Mountain: 3.24 inches

  • Cal Poly San Luis Obispo: 2.87 inches

  • Shell Peak: 2.84 inches

  • Nipomo: 2.80 inches
  • Oceano: 2.72 inches

  • Templeton: 2.69 inches

  • Arroyo Grande: 2.68 inches

  • Shandon: 2.49 inches

  • Atascadero: 2.37 inches

  • Los Osos: 2.30 inches
  • Davis Peak: 2.24 inches

  • Carrizo Plain: 1.87 inches

  • Rocky Butte: 1.85 inches
  • Morro Bay: 1.53 inches
  • Cambria: 1.42 inches
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Luis Obispo County, CA newsLocal San Luis Obispo County, CA
Chance of snow in the forecast again for parts of county
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties included in Governor Newsom state of emergency proclamation due to recent winter storms
Santa Barbara, CA7 hours ago
Santa Maria River rushing with water following recent rounds of rain
Oceano, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rainfall totals for the Tri-Counties from the weekend storm are impressive
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County closed to repair storm damage. Here’s where
Lompoc, CA2 days ago
State approves Paso Robles groundwater plan, with pumping limits and monitoring
Paso Robles, CA2 hours ago
Traffic gridlock continues as snow impacts Central Coast travel
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Paso Robles parking changes now in effect
Paso Robles, CA22 hours ago
Caltrans to begin $13 million improvement project on Highway 1
Pismo Beach, CA1 day ago
Evacuation warning lifted in Oceano — but there’s a possibility for flooding still ahead
Oceano, CA5 days ago
Storm drops more than 7" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Snow could hit record levels
Santa Barbara, CA5 days ago
SLO residents forced to evacuate after tree topples during storm: ‘Felt like an earthquake’
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago
Lompoc locals concerned about rain aftermath
Lompoc, CA3 days ago
More than 2 inches of rain has fallen in SLO. Here are the totals for your area
San Luis Obispo, CA6 days ago
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory closes shop in downtown SLO after almost 40 years
San Luis Obispo, CA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy