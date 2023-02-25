One SLO County spot saw almost 4 inches of rain in storm. Here’s how much fell in your area

Rare Central Coast snow may have taken center stage Saturday morning, but San Luis Obispo County did get a solid dousing of rain through the end of the week, with one spot recording almost 4 inches.

According to 48-hour rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service, most places around San Luis Obispo County have received at least 1 inch of rain in the past two days, with higher amounts in the valleys and mountains.

Lopez Lake, however, recorded 3.8 inches during the latest storm, surpassing what’s usually referred to as the rainiest place in San Luis Obispo County , Rocky Butte.

Rocky Butte instead only recorded 1.85 inches in the past 48 hours, according to the data.

Meteorologist John Lindsey said the heavy rain at Lopez Lake even helped to jump the lake’s capacity from 55.3% to 56.7% in the 24-hour period ending Friday night.

Other high points include Black Mountain, which saw 3.24 inches according to the data, and Cal Poly which recorded 2.87 inches, according to the National Weather Service data.

The rain is expected to keep falling Saturday, before tapering off briefly on Sunday. Future forecasts indicate chances of rain through Wednesday morning.

Here are the 48-hour rainfall totals for San Luis Obispo County as of 11:05 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service: