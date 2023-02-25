Open in App
Oxford, AL
Calhoun Journal

Hotel California – The Original Tribute to the Eagles Live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

5 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

February 25, 2023

Oxford, AL – On Sunday, March 5th the Oxford Performing Arts Center hosts Hotel California – The Original Tribute to the Eagles at 7:00 pm. For almost three decades now Hotel California have been recreating the legendary sound of The Eagles, and thrilling audiences all over the world. The band set the bar in 1986, and they’ve remained the industry leading substitute for The Eagles ever since. Playing to huge outdoor and arena audiences, sharing bills with some of rock’s legends, and going places no tribute band has gone before. A long run by any measure, but it begs the question – what makes Hotel California so special? Well, incredible lead vocal similarity, intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies, and top flight live performances, just for starters. These are the band’s hallmarks, and the foundation on which their reputation has been built. With over a century of collective professional experience in the band today, they’re still going stronger than ever in 2014.

