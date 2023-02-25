Open in App
Lawnside, NJ
CBS Philly

28-year-old Camden County woman killed in shooting

By CBS3 Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbd3R_0kzqaqjS00

Digital Brief: Feb. 25, 2023 (AM) 03:16

LAWNSIDE, N.J. (CBS) – A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say.

Around 4 a.m., police arrived at the Lawnside Court Apartments on the 100 block of Mouldy Road.

The Office of the Camden County Prosecutor identified the victim as Michelle Cruz of Lawnside.

Cruz was found after Lawnside police officers and EMS responded to the scene. She was pronounced dead there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and the Lawnside Police Department at 856-573-6204.

Comments / 0
Most Popular newsMost Popular
