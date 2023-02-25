Open in App
East Rutherford, NJ
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Damaged rope led to decoration's fall into pool at NJ park

By CBS Philadelphia,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvH5R_0kzqapqj00

Waterpark accident in North Jersey leaves 4 injured 00:41

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — State investigators say a damaged rope led to the plunge of a decorative helicopter into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park last weekend, injuring four people.

The DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford reopened Saturday after being closed for four days after the decoration fell from the ceiling last Sunday afternoon. One person was taken to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene; none had life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees New Jersey amusement parks, investigated with an engineering firm, which said "damage found on the wire rope used to suspend the helicopter was a direct contributing factor to the cause of the wire rope's failure," department spokesperson Lisa Ryan said.

The helicopter was permanently removed and all other current remaining park features were deemed safe for continued use, officials said. As a result, the cease-operations order issued by the Amusement Ride Safety unit was lifted and all attractions were again open to the public, officials said.

The mall said in a statement earlier in the week that it was reopening "having met all safety regulations and requirements following a rigorous investigation and review" by state and county officials and independent engineering consultants.

"We are excited to welcome guests back to the water park and look forward to seeing visitors enjoying the facility this weekend," the statement said.

DreamWorks Water Park is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex located about 13 miles west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Wawa attendants once again go above & beyond pumping gas in NJ
Lawrence Township, NJ4 days ago
Code Blue goes into effect across several cities as bitter blast hits New Jersey
Newark, NJ5 days ago
For the First Time, A Single Family House in Newark Sells For Over $1M
Newark, NJ6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Worker electrocuted while working on high-voltage power lines
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
Cherry Hill man dies after being electrocuted in Trenton
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
Foo Fighters to play at N.J. festival, announce spring concerts
Asbury Park, NJ2 days ago
Residents Rejoice as Beloved New Jersey Diner is Set to Reopen
Belmar, NJ6 days ago
Crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge closes 1 Brooklyn-bound lane
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Man found fatally shot on Concourse street: police
New York City, NY4 days ago
NYC sees largest snowfall so far this season as winter storm continues to blanket Northeast
New York City, NY2 days ago
Garrubbo Properties Clear-Cuts New Jersey Forest for Apartments, Residents Outraged
Cedar Grove, NJ5 days ago
Horrific Crash Destroys Popular Wurtsboro, NY Auto Shop
Wurtsboro, NY5 days ago
Wild Accident on Rt. 9 at Lakewood-Howell Border Caught on Video
Howell, NJ4 days ago
Officials: Monroe family killed in blaze tried to escape
Monroe, NY6 days ago
Is Snow Headed to Paterson?
Paterson, NJ4 days ago
Bronx family says they’ve lived in rodent-infested apartment for years
Bronx, NY6 days ago
Alleged NYC subway shooter is comedian who is slated to perform in Times Square
New York City, NY5 days ago
Suffolk police: 'Serious altercation' at West Babylon's Pour House Tavern
West Babylon, NY4 days ago
Brooklyn woman, 30, killed after slamming into back of flatbed tow truck on Bronx highway: police
Brooklyn, NY5 days ago
Police investigating deadly Palisades Parkway crash that split SUV in half
Haverstraw, NY4 days ago
Funeral Next Week for NJ Councilwoman Gunned Down Outside Home in Unsolved Killing
Sayreville, NJ5 days ago
N.J. urgent care doctor groped women patients, authorities allege
Perth Amboy, NJ4 days ago
N.J. councilwoman's funeral to be held in Newark
Newark, NJ5 days ago
No longer a free market: NYPD cleans up illegal vendors on East 14th Street
New York City, NY6 days ago
Shovel and Bloody Rope Found in Car Linked to Ex of NJ Teacher Found in Shallow Grave, Affidavit Says
Jersey City, NJ5 days ago
Queens Wendy’s massacre hero carried co-worker on his shoulder
New York City, NY6 days ago
Siblings fight for justice after brother in a coma after flung from roof of stolen car in Queens
Queens, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy