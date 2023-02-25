Open in App
Storey County, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Fire crews keep fuel from leaking into Truckee River after tanker overturns on I-80

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal,

5 days ago

Fuel leaking from an overturned tanker on Interstate 80 was stopped before it reached the Truckee River after a Saturday morning accident, according to officials.

Truckee Meadows and Storey County fire responded to reports of an overturned tanker at about 9 a.m.

The eastbound tanker went off the roadway and turned onto its side about a half mile past USA Parkway, according to Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue communications manager Adam Mayberry.

The truck was hauling both diesel and regular fuel. About 40-50 gallons leaked from each of the truck's two tanks.

Fire crews were able to create a diversionary dam around the tanker to prevent the fuel from reaching the river.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, according to Mayberry.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

Traffic is flowing regularly on the interstate as crews continue to clean up the scene.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com .

