Los Angeles, CA
TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles to Evict Fireworks Disaster Victims from Hotel

By Kelly Weill,

5 days ago
REUTERS

Los Angeles residents whose homes were ruined during a botched 2021 firework detonation by police must move out of a hotel by March 31, leaving some residents without a habitable home, the Los Angeles Times reports. In June, 2021, Los Angeles Police detonated an illegal fireworks cache they’d seized from an area man. The explosion, in the middle of a residential neighborhood, left homes damaged, cars overturned, and 17 people injured. The city has paid for displaced residents to take shelter in a hotel, where 57 people are reportedly occupying 20 rooms. But they’ll have to check out by the end of March, even though some of the residents say their homes are still in dangerous disrepair. Some of the hotel residents say they cannot afford to fix the houses in their working-class neighborhood. One family told the Times that since buying their house nearly 30 years ago, Los Angeles rents have skyrocketed, locking them out of fixing their home or renting an apartment.

