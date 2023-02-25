Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Another nice weekend after chilly start, stormy Monday

By Ben Gelber,

5 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

The weather moderated after a chilly start to the weekend, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 40s, under a partly cloudy sky. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with morning readings a little below freezing.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and a few clouds, as high pressure over the region shifts east. A southerly flow will boost afternoon readings into the mid-50s. Clouds will increase in the evening.

Moisture streaming north ahead of a potent system in the southern Plains will bring showers by the Monday morning commute. Showers and a few potentially thunderstorms will move across Ohio through the day, with temperatures rising into the 60s. A few storms could contain damaging winds in southern Ohio.

A trailing cold front coupled with low pressure over the southern Great Lakes will pass through in the late afternoon, taking most of the significant moisture eastward by evening, as low pressure moves from the southern Great Lakes into the Northeast.

There will be a brief cool-down on Tuesday, with clearing skies. A couple of systems will brush Ohio later in the week with cloudiness and a few showers late Wednesday, and possibly again on Friday. Colder weather will return by the weekend.

Forecast

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low 31
  • Sunday: Mainly sunny, mild. High 55
  • Monday: Showers, storm, windy, warm. High 63 (39)
  • Tuesday: Clearing, breezy. High 51 (42)
  • Wednesday: Clouds increase, few showers. High 62 (35)
  • Thursday: Mainly cloudy. High 52 (42)
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 43 (34)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

