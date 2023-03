MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A 5-vehicle involved crash happened earlier Saturday in Mercer.

Hempfield Fire and Police were called to the crash on Methodist Road near Quarry Hill Road.

Officials say the crash was a result of slippery road conditions.

The road was blocked off for about an hour and thankfully no one was injured.

