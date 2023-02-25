Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
The Hockey News

Blues Claim Kasperi Kapanen Off Waivers From Penguins

By Mike Stephens,

5 days ago

The St. Louis Blues have claimed forward Kasperi Kapanen off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kasperi Kapanen is on his way out of Pittsburgh. Again.

The St. Louis Blues claimed the 26-year-old winger off waivers from the Penguins on Saturday afternoon, ending Kapanen's second stint in the Steel City that spanned the past three seasons.

St. Louis said Kapanen is eligible to play on Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken despite the Penguins and Blues playing at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Blues, who have fallen well outside the playoff picture this season and have since sold off most of their expiring assets, are hoping to help Kapanen reclaim some of the value that made him a sought-after young player not too long ago.

The past two seasons have been dismal for the former first-round pick, as Kapanen's production and ice time have plunged to career lows amid sub-standard play, landing him in the press box as a healthy scratch on occasion, and, ultimately, on waivers on Friday.

In 43 games this season, Kapanen has racked up seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points while averaging just over 12 minutes in ice time.

Perhaps in a different environment with fewer expectations, Kapanen can experience something of a resurgence into the player that put up 30 points in 40 games back in the COVID-shortened 2021 season.

The Blues will certainly hope so, as Kapanen remains under contract through the 2023-24 campaign at a cap hit of $3.2 million.

