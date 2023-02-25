Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
WNCT

Santos falsely told judge in 2017 that he worked for Goldman Sachs: reports

By Jared Gans,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4du32o_0kzqZb7y00

( The Hill ) – Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) falsely told a judge in 2017 that he worked for the investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, multiple outlets reported Friday based on audio of a hearing they obtained and published.

Politico first obtained the audio recording of the Seattle bail hearing for a “family friend” of Santos named Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha. After the judge asked Santos where he worked, he can be heard responding, “I am an aspiring politician and I work for Goldman Sachs.”

“You work for Goldman Sachs in New York?” the judge clarified, which Santos confirmed.

CBS also obtained audio and confirmed that Santos made the false claim at the hearing.

Piers Morgan presses Santos to say ‘I’ve been a terrible liar’

Santos said during the hearing that he knew Trelha through family as their parents knew each other from Brazil.

But Trelha told Politico that Santos also lied about their connection, saying through a translator that they met through a Facebook group for Brazilians living in Orlando, Florida, in 2016. He said he moved into Santos’ apartment in Winter Park, Florida, in November of that year.

The Hill has reached out to Santos’ office for comment.

Trelha eventually pleaded guilty to a felony charge of access device fraud and served seven months in jail before being deported to Brazil in 2018, according to Politico.

The outlet reported that Trelha was initially arrested after a security camera caught him removing skimming equipment from a Chase ATM in Seattle. Documents revealed that officials found a fake ID and 10 potentially fraudulent cards in Trelha’s hotel room, according to the outlet.

Santos blames ’embellished resume’ on local GOP as scrutiny continues

The reports are the latest in a series of revelations about false statements Santos has made about his educational, personal and professional background, a number of which came while he was running for office. He told Piers Morgan in an interview released earlier this week that he did not think the public would learn about his fabrications because he “got away with” them during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for the House.

The claims Santos has made about himself that have been revealed to be false include that he worked for Goldman Sachs, received a bachelor’s degree from Baruch College, and is Jewish.

He has stepped aside from his committee assignments but so far refused to resign from his House seat.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Marianne Williamson begins longshot 2024 challenge to Biden
Washington, DC3 hours ago
‘The right thing to do’: College softball players carry injured opponent around bases after grand slam
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
Hunter charged for killing pet dogs he thought were coyotes
Danbury, CT2 days ago
16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting in NC restaurant parking lot
Ahoskie, NC2 hours ago
Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Friday honoring NC State women’s win in ACC Tournament
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
2 Raleigh women stabbed in broad daylight, police say
Raleigh, NC23 hours ago
Feinstein hospitalized with shingles
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Elizabeth City State creates controversy with Caucasian email group
Elizabeth City, NC23 hours ago
Dead 5-year-old brought to UNC Health Wayne, police investigating
Goldsboro, NC1 day ago
1 charged with killing 4-year-old, abusing 5-year-old in Goldsboro, police say
Goldsboro, NC23 hours ago
As EPA begins work on East Palestine cleanup, some states feel blindsided by waste disposal
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Suspect arrested in February murder of man in Wallace
Wallace, NC2 days ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Skeletal remains found in Bertie County home destroyed in 2022 fire
Kelford, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy