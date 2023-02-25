Think Utah’s boring? Here are 101 things to see and do

A salt evaporation pond and exposed lakebed are pictured on the east side of Promontory Point in the Great Salt Lake on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Great Salt Lake is experiencing record low water levels. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Some may think that the Beehive State is boring . That’s OK. The state is full of fun activities and places to go. In fact, in the process of making this list, I had to make a lot of cuts.

And I mean a lot of cuts.

Related

Whether you’re a born-and-raised Utahn or an out-of-state Utah traveler, this list includes well-known places that you’ve most likely explored, but also places that are a little more off the beaten path. In my opinion, there’s a lot to love about Utah.

So without further ado, here are 101 things to do in Utah.