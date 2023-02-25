German chancellor Scholz, Indian PM Modi discuss Ukraine in meeting

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit to India Saturday for a round of conversations heavily dominated by the war in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for wide-ranging talks centering on the war in Ukraine. Photo by EPA-EFE/Harish Tyagi

India has faced criticism for refusing to explicitly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Germany has responded by providing weapons and aid to Kyiv.

"Since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy, India is ready to contribute to any peace process," Modi told reporters .

Scholz, meanwhile, seemingly took aim at India's abstention from a U.N resolution this week, which called on Russian forces to withdraw from Ukraine.

"It is important that in the United Nations too, we time and again state very clearly where we stand on this subject matter," the German leader said.

"We know this war violates a fundamental principle to which we had all been agreed for such a long time, and that is that you do not change borders through the use of violence."

Modi said Germany would be a good partner with India for counterterrorism, noting that "both countries also agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism."

Scholz also praised recent economic agreements between the two nations, pointing out that 1,800 German companies in India employ tens of thousands of people.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com