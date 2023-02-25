‘Dance Moms’: Brynn Rumfallo Admits Her Mom Ashlee Allen Was Cast to Start Drama

There was plenty of mama drama throughtout the eight seasons of Dance Moms. While the show may have centered around competion dance, the whole premise of the show also hinged on the mothers of the talented dancers fighting with one another and Abby Lee Miller. Still, there were few mothers that caused as much immediate drama as Brynn Rumfallo’s mom, Ashlee Allen. Turns out, that’s exactly what Dance Moms producers hired her to do.

Brynn Rumfallo’s mom, Ashlee Allen, was intentionally cast to stir the pot on ‘Dance Moms’

Though Allen and Rumfallo didn’t become official castmates until season 6 of Dance Moms, Allen wasn’t afraid to make a splash when they were guests on season 5. Fans of the reality TV show will recall that it was Allen who helped confront Kalani Hilliker’s mom, Kira Girard, about her arrest record. When Allen and her daughter returned for season 6, she continued to cause a ruckus. Allen was fond of critiquing the other dancers, saying inflammatory things about her castmates on social media and more.

But if Allen sometimes felt like the villain of Dance Moms, it was because the producers wanted her to. In a recent episode of her podcast, Double Take, Rumfallo revealed that her mother was hired to intentionally cause drama and shake things up. “Going into the show like, obviously, I was supposed to cause drama,” Rumfallo revealed. “Like, that was my mom’s job to, like, come stir the pot. Like that was our job.”

Rumfallo was frequently nervous while filming the Lifetime reality TV show

Despite knowing that some of the drama was fabricated and heavily produced, the arguments still affected Rumfallo deeply. The dancer admits that she was extremely anxious during her time on the show and would often cope with her nerves by completely shutting down. She admits that that was why she often appeared blank faced on the show, because she was trying to reign in her emotions.

“Every day I’d be so nervous because it was like my mom’s job,” Rumfallo recalled about the incessant drama. “She would tell me like, you know, ‘I’m gonna have to do this today. It’s just my job. I’m just letting you know.’ And I’d go on so nervous, and I would try to hold it in and hold it back.”

Rumfallo admits that being on ‘Dance Mom’ changed her mom a bit

Fortunatley, Rumfallo eventually got out of the stressful situation. However, she admits that Dance Moms still has some residual effects on both her and her mother. According to the dancer, Allen is a little more aggressive in some situations than she would’ve been prior to her time on the reality TV show.

“It’s funny because my mom will be like —like even like customer service people, and she’s like on the phone or like something’s happened, she like sometimes gets a little spicy,” Rumfallo admitted. “And my mom was like, ‘I was not like this before the show. Like the show brought something out of me.'” Clearly, being tasked with causing drama had some adverse affects. Perhaps it’s for the best that Rumfallo and Allen exited Dance Moms when they did.