Judge Issues New Order In Michael Irvin, Marriott Lawsuit

Just a few days ago, Michael Irvin's attorney said he was "mad as hell" that Marriott had not produced surveillance footage of an incident that led to the former Dallas Cowboys receiver being accused of misconduct.

Irvin might not have to wait much longer.

Irvin has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Marriott, as well as the employee at the Phoenix hotel who accused him of acting inappropriately. Amos Mazzant III, the federal judge handling the case, has now ordered the hotel chain to respond to Irvin's request for the surveillance footage by 5 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

As noted by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk , that deadline does not necessarily mean Irvin will get his hands on the video by Tuesday. Instead, Marriott's legal team only has to response, which could come in the form of an objection.

Irvin, the Hall of Famer who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl week television coverage after being accused of misconduct a few days prior to the big game. He has not made scheduled appearances on ESPN's First Take in the weeks since, either.

Irvin claims that the interaction in question lasted about 45 seconds and ended with him and the hotel employee shaking hands.

The surveillance video should show the truth. Hopefully it emerges soon.