The Comeback

Pirates owner has clear message for Bryan Reynolds

By Sam Neumann,

5 days ago
Bryan Reynolds sent a clear message to the Pittsburgh Pirates when he reported for spring training over a week ago. The 28-year-old center fielder reported to camp a couple of days prior to the scheduled report date. This even after he asked the Pirates to trade him this offseason. He said that he would sign a fair extension. But he also alluded to potential discrepancies in how he’s valued by Pittsburgh.

Reynolds, who has since stood by his trade request, spoke with reporters on Saturday morning. The Pirates, who reportedly lowballed Reynolds have not made a new offer, nor have they shown any indication that they are willing to reach a compromise. On Saturday, The Athletic reported that according to a major league source, the Pirates offered a six-year, $80 million extension, while Reynolds and his camp countered with an eight-year, $134 million deal. Hence the trade request.

Shortly after Reynolds spoke with reporters on Saturday, The Athletic spoke with Pittsburgh Pirates principal owner and chairman Bob Nutting. Nutting said that he is “worried” that Reynolds wrongly interpreted the original extension offer as being disrespectful.

“That’s not what my intent would be and it’s not what (general manager) Ben (Cherington)’s intent would be,” Nutting said. “I think all of us, including Bryan, are a little frustrated with the process. But I think we’re still very unified, and I’m going to be driven by the experts in baseball to make good baseball decisions.”

“I completely respect and support the baseball (operations) team and the decision-making process, so I try hard not to interfere,” Nutting added. “I have tremendous respect for Ben and would never, have never, and don’t plan to ever overrule (him).”

Whether the Pirates eventually budge and cater to Reynolds’ demands remains to be seen. In the meantime, the All-Star outfielder is going to stick by his trade request. With each side standing its ground, a resolution doesn’t seem plausible soon. Reynolds will focus on the season ahead. He seeks fair compensation or to play for another team that will fairly compensate him.

