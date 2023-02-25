Open in App
Sparta Township, NJ
Sparta Township Council's February 28 Meeting Agenda Includes Flag and Salt Shed Ordinances

By Jenny Dericks,

5 days ago

SPARTA, NJ -  The Sparta Township Council has two ordinances on their agenda for their meeting on Tuesday, February 28.  Ordinance 23-03 “The Display of Flags on Township Flagpoles” will have a hearing prior to the vote at which residents and council members will have a chance to discuss the proposed changed to the township code.

Bond Ordinance 23-04 is to authorize $2.090 million bond issuance to finance the construction of a salt shed.  This ordinance will be introduced with limited discussion.

Supporting the bond ordinance, the council members will vote on a resolution to amend the capital budget to accommodate the salt shed project, should it be approved.

Under unfinished business the council members will address the two vacant alternate seats on the zoning board and the Economic Development Committee.

The public has several opportunities to address the township council throughout the meeting.

The council members will be meeting in executive session beginning at 7 p.m. prior to the public meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

