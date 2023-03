Severe weather is possible Sunday afternoon and evening for parts of Oklahoma.

News 9 meteorologists said the severity of Sunday's storms will depend on how much moisture we get in the state from the Gulf of Mexico.

The moisture is going to be working against the Arctic air that we currently have.

Meteorologists are seeing a potential tornado threat which will be highest across the west and decrease during the evening.

Expect damaging wind along with the chance of hail Sunday.