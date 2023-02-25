Ky. Senate advances bill to create more postpartum depression resources

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Senate Bill 135 passed 33-0 in the Kentucky Senate on Friday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer (R-Alexandria), requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to provide information on perinatal mood and anxiety disorder — better known as postpartum depression — on its website. It also requires access to a tool designed to screen for symptoms of the disorder.

The goal is to make the information more accessible to birthing centers and hospitals that provide labor and delivery services to the public.

“Perinatal mental health affects so many new mothers in significant ways at a time when they are often most vulnerable and overwhelmed,” said Frommeyer.

This is the first part of her planned commitment to a wellness revolution.

Camille Hantla contributed to this story.

