Open in App
Kentucky State
See more from this location?
FOX 56

Ky. Senate advances bill to create more postpartum depression resources

By Bode Brooks,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMlGf_0kzqVTRY00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Senate Bill 135 passed 33-0 in the Kentucky Senate on Friday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer (R-Alexandria), requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to provide information on perinatal mood and anxiety disorder — better known as postpartum depression — on its website. It also requires access to a tool designed to screen for symptoms of the disorder.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

The goal is to make the information more accessible to birthing centers and hospitals that provide labor and delivery services to the public.

“Perinatal mental health affects so many new mothers in significant ways at a time when they are often most vulnerable and overwhelmed,” said Frommeyer.

This is the first part of her planned commitment to a wellness revolution.

Camille Hantla contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Juvenile justice reform bills on the move in Ky. General Assembly
Frankfort, KY1 day ago
House OK’s bill aimed at shoring up Kentucky juvenile justice system
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Hundreds rally in Frankfort for the Crown Act
Frankfort, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Proposals move ahead to strengthen discipline, safety for Kentucky schools
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Rally at state capitol highlights hunger in Kentucky
Frankfort, KY2 days ago
Lexington pair seek to rollback Ky. abortion law
Lexington, KY4 days ago
Kentucky man caught trying to bring loaded gun through security at Virginia airport
Norfolk, VA8 hours ago
Kentucky State Police welcomes largest class of cadets since 2014
Frankfort, KY3 days ago
Kentucky medical marijuana cardholder voices perspective on legalization
Owensboro, KY6 days ago
Kentucky coal miner dies in southern West Virginia mine
Freeburn, KY3 days ago
11 years later: Looking back on Kentucky’s March 2, 2012 tornado outbreak
West Liberty, KY13 hours ago
Demand for bourbon keeps Kentucky barrel makers busy
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Kentucky State Police conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the state
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Person who attended large revival at private university in Kentucky tests positive for measles
Wilmore, KY6 days ago
Former Ky. officer named in lawsuit rejected 4 times, then hired
Bowling Green, KY6 days ago
Kentucky weather recap: Remembering the ‘lack thereof’ winter in 2022-2023
Lexington, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy