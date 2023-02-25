Sofía Vergara Shares Super Revealing Vid Showing What It’s Really Like BTS During Award Shows

For most of us, we only ever see one side of award shows , when the invited celebrities walk the red carpet and attend the ceremonies all dolled up. However, Sofía Vergara, 50, just decided to give her followers a peek behind the scenes of the glitz and glamour, showing what it's really like to get ready for these events.

As she posted a new video compilation on Instagram, the Modern Family alum wrote, “#tbt getting ready for awards season [woman dancing emoji].”

The upload included various clips of Vergara as she prepared for different award ceremonies. As per usual, we could see the Chef actress showing off her silly side.

In the first clip, we see Vergara sitting in a chair with curlers in her hair, and when she notices that someone's filming her, she gives a blank stare before offering a wide smile. The following clip sees her getting fitted in a dress, and because of the music added to the background, we can't hear what she's saying—but we would guess that it's entertaining given her gesticulations.

Vergara's video gave us a glimpse of several of her stunning pieces from throughout the years, from dazzling, jewel-covered gowns to hot pink stilettos.

The 50-year-old star is never afraid to give her viewers a rare look behind the scenes. For instance, just last month, Vergara posted a selfie from her makeup chair, where a hairstylist was seen holding up a chunk of her hair. In the caption, she wrote, “Play hard work hard! Shooting day in Riyadh.”

Please never stop being yourself, Sofía.

