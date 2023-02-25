Open in App
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Roaches found in 10 Dallas restaurants, 12 require re-inspection

By Harriet Ramos,

5 days ago

No Dallas restaurants were closed in the Jan. 15-Feb. 14 inspections, but 12 scored low enough to require a re-inspection, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Of the 814 restaurants inspected during the month, nearly 600 scored between 90 and 100, and more than 200 scored between 80 and 89.

Dallas restaurants are scored on a 100-point system with 90 to 100 considered very good and 80 to 89 considered good. Restaurants that score within those ranges are only inspected every six months. Restaurants that score between 70 and 79 pass, but require re-inspection within 30 days.

Twelve restaurants scored between 70 and 79:

  • Circle Grill at 3701 N Buckner Blvd. scored 70
  • Step In Drive In at 7003 Military Parkway scored 70
  • Casita Tex Mex Bar and Grill at 5807 Blackwell St. scored 72
  • Dearl’s Grocery Deli at 9223 Elam Rd. scored 72
  • La Real Michoacana at 9911 Lake June Road scored 72
  • Sabor A La Mexicana at 930 East 8th St. scored 74
  • Dairy Queen at 6445 Eastridge Drive scored 76
  • Skillman Wok at 9780 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway scored 76
  • The Joule Dallas Hotel at 1530 Main St. scored 77
  • Wok Star Chinese at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane scored 77
  • Denny’s at 1415 Medical District Drive scored 79
  • Mama’s Daughter’s Diner at 2014 Irving Blvd. scored 79

Violations included storing food at unsafe temperatures, toxic chemicals stored next to utensils and employees not washing their hands properly.

Inspectors found evidence of roaches at 10 establishments, including Circle Grill and Skillman Wok. At Sabor A La Mexicana, inspectors noted a potential roach infestation.

Roaches were also found at the following seven locations that scored 80 and higher:

  • Ceviche Loco at 7861 Lake June Road scored 80
  • Woo Mee Oak at 10560 Walnut St. scored 80
  • Golden Chick at 5580 South Buckner Blvd. scored 82
  • La Bare at 2102 West Northwest Highway scored 84
  • Real Mexican Tacos at 11368 Emerald St. scored 85
  • Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill at 6464 West Northwest Highway scored 90
  • Stein’s Bakery at 12829 Preston Road scored 90

Step In Drive In at 7003 Military Parkway was inspected in early January and scored 72. It scored lower the second time around, with inspectors giving the establishment a 70 during the Feb. 6 re-inspection.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Dallas for Jan. 15th - Feb. 14th, 2023. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Scores below 80 require a re-inspection, and below 60 require closure and inspection before reopening. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
