Roaches found in 10 Dallas restaurants, 12 require re-inspection

No Dallas restaurants were closed in the Jan. 15-Feb. 14 inspections, but 12 scored low enough to require a re-inspection, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Of the 814 restaurants inspected during the month, nearly 600 scored between 90 and 100, and more than 200 scored between 80 and 89.

Dallas restaurants are scored on a 100-point system with 90 to 100 considered very good and 80 to 89 considered good. Restaurants that score within those ranges are only inspected every six months. Restaurants that score between 70 and 79 pass, but require re-inspection within 30 days.

Twelve restaurants scored between 70 and 79:

Circle Grill at 3701 N Buckner Blvd. scored 70

Step In Drive In at 7003 Military Parkway scored 70

Casita Tex Mex Bar and Grill at 5807 Blackwell St. scored 72

Dearl’s Grocery Deli at 9223 Elam Rd. scored 72

La Real Michoacana at 9911 Lake June Road scored 72

Sabor A La Mexicana at 930 East 8th St. scored 74

Dairy Queen at 6445 Eastridge Drive scored 76

Skillman Wok at 9780 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway scored 76

The Joule Dallas Hotel at 1530 Main St. scored 77

Wok Star Chinese at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane scored 77

Denny’s at 1415 Medical District Drive scored 79

Mama’s Daughter’s Diner at 2014 Irving Blvd. scored 79

Violations included storing food at unsafe temperatures, toxic chemicals stored next to utensils and employees not washing their hands properly.

Inspectors found evidence of roaches at 10 establishments, including Circle Grill and Skillman Wok. At Sabor A La Mexicana, inspectors noted a potential roach infestation.

Roaches were also found at the following seven locations that scored 80 and higher:

Ceviche Loco at 7861 Lake June Road scored 80

Woo Mee Oak at 10560 Walnut St. scored 80

Golden Chick at 5580 South Buckner Blvd. scored 82

La Bare at 2102 West Northwest Highway scored 84

Real Mexican Tacos at 11368 Emerald St. scored 85

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill at 6464 West Northwest Highway scored 90

Stein’s Bakery at 12829 Preston Road scored 90

Step In Drive In at 7003 Military Parkway was inspected in early January and scored 72. It scored lower the second time around, with inspectors giving the establishment a 70 during the Feb. 6 re-inspection.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Dallas for Jan. 15th - Feb. 14th, 2023. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Scores below 80 require a re-inspection, and below 60 require closure and inspection before reopening. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

