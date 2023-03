If Kasperi Kapanen plays in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game this afternoon, it won’t be for them.

St. Louis, which the Penguins will face at 3:38 p.m. Eastern at the Enterprise Center, claimed him off waivers today.

Having Kapanen off their roster frees $3.2 million in salary-cap space, which could give GM Ron Hextall a bit of flexibility to make a move before the NHL trade deadline next Friday.

