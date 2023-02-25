Winter Weather Advisory: More snow is forecast

The Portland region could see more snow by Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning, according to new forecasts.

The Oregon Department of Transportation are taking advantage of the better weather late Friday and most of Saturday to prepare for it.

A Winter Weather Advisory has ben issued for the region that predicts colder temperatures and moistures will return to the region late Saturday, Feb. 25, producing between one and six inches of new snow in the region. Temperatures will rise above freezing during the day on Sunday and Monday, but a yet-to-be-forecast amount of snow could fall by Monday and Tuesday mornings.

In the meantime, the Oregon Department of Transportation said it started making good progress removing abandoned vehicles from area freeways on Friday, with work scheduled to continue through the weekend.

On Friday, ODOT director Kevin Glenn told the Portland Tribune, “Our crews are making significant progress in clearing the roads. Abandoned cars have gone from hundreds yesterday to scattered individual vehicles remaining this morning – helping plows get through and crews clear roadways. Travel on the state highway system in the Portland area is getting close to normal. However, snow is in the forecast this weekend, so we’re still in winter weather operations mode. When we’ve fully recovered from the storm, we intend to review our response to identify if there is anything we could do differently the next time a freak event like this occurs.”

Also on Friday, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said, “PBOT's essential workers continue to work around the clock. Last night, crews applied 8,000 gallons of deicer and 45 tons of salt to the city's priority snow and ice routes. Abandoned vehicles continue to prevent the reopening of some city streets.”

Because of the predictions of continued bad weather, PBOT said it will not issue parking citations for vehicles that overstay parking time limits at parking meters and at other public parking spaces with time limits through noon on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“As travel conditions improve today and Saturday, PBOT urges the public to consider traveling safely to recover vehicles they may have left in legal parking areas, such as roadside shoulders. Those areas may be needed for other travelers to pull over and wait for conditions to improve during Saturday and Monday snow storms,” PBOT said.

Northeast Sandy Bloulevard is a Portland Bureau of Transportation plow route that serves first responders and the TriMet Line 12 frequent service bus line. On Friday afternoon, it was very driveable for people using caution on the wet, slushy pavement.

Interstate 405 at Montgomery Street was much improved by Saturday morning, even though not all blocks had been hit with salt or deliver.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story. Their full story is here .