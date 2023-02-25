Open in App
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun Journal

McClellan Madness returns to the McClellan Multi-Use Trails

5 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

February 25, 2023

Local Events

Calhoun County, AL – McClellan Madness returns to the McClellan Multi-Use Trails on March 4, and with it returns last year’s participants! Hawley Jervis ran the 4hr last year, but will be taking on the 8hr this year! “As I prepare for my second go at McClellan Madness, I look forward to the challenge of the rolling terrain, seeing friends, and accomplishing goals! The trail system is fun, with rolling terrain, and switch backs. Great for trail runners, hikers at any experience level!”

There’s still time to register and see firsthand what all the hype is about! Race kicks off at 6 AM, March 4, 2023 from the McClellan Trailhead on BG DH Stem AveRegistration is $90 for the 8-hour run and $60 for the 4-hour runDeadline to register is March 1Sign-up before February 20 to receive a McClellan Madness T-shirt Anyone who completes one loop will receive McClellan Madness dog tagsFor more information follow McClellan Madness 4hr/8hr Run on Facebook and visit the sign-up link below: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=93281

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

