3 arrested after ‘long-term drug trafficking investigation’ in Washington Twp.

Three people were arrested and are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed on a house in Washington Township Friday.

A home in the 400 block of Colonial Lane was searched by members of the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force along with Montgomery County deputies.

Authorities said this was the result of a “long-term drug trafficking investigation.”

>> 2 in custody after 25-minute, high-speed chase from Darke Co. to Richmond, IN

As a result of the search, task force detectives found methamphetamine and other evidence in the home.

Three people were arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail on drug charges.

Further information about what evidence was found and the identity of those arrested was not available.

We will update this story as we learn more.







