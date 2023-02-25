Open in App
Washington Township, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 arrested after ‘long-term drug trafficking investigation’ in Washington Twp.

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
Three people were arrested and are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed on a house in Washington Township Friday.

A home in the 400 block of Colonial Lane was searched by members of the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force along with Montgomery County deputies.

Authorities said this was the result of a “long-term drug trafficking investigation.”

As a result of the search, task force detectives found methamphetamine and other evidence in the home.

Three people were arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail on drug charges.

Further information about what evidence was found and the identity of those arrested was not available.

We will update this story as we learn more.



