Gastonia, NC
WDBO

North Carolina man accused of DWI after trying to beat train at crossing, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiDFn_0kzqRwhf00

A North Carolina man is accused of driving while intoxicated and attempting to beat a train at a railroad crossing, authorities said.

Eliezer Colon Garcia, 40, of Gastonia, was arrested Friday and charged with driving while intoxicated, fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run and possessing an open container in a vehicle after consuming alcohol, according to Gaston County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Garcia’s vehicle was hit by the train at about 12:30 a.m. EST on Friday at the East Ozark Avenue and Cox Road, WSOC-TV reported.

The train struck the driver’s side of the truck and Garcia abandoned the vehicle before leaving the scene, the television station reported.

Police arrested Garcia at about 3:30 a.m. EST, WBTV reported. He was booked into the Gaston County Jail, online records show.

