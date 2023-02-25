Pickup truck driver arrested in Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists, injured 11

A pickup truck driver is facing manslaughter and aggravated assault charges after he crashed into a large group of cyclists Saturday in Arizona, killing two and injuring 11 others, police said Sunday.

The Goodyear Police Department said officers were called to the scene of a "very serious crash" shortly before 8 a.m. local time in Goodyear, a suburb west of Phoenix, after a male pickup truck driver collided with a group of adult cyclists on the Cotton Lane Bridge.

A woman died at the scene and a man died at a local hospital following the crash, Goodyear police said. Eleven other cyclists were transported to three different area hospitals with "various injuries," police said.

Maricopa County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released the photo of Pedro Quintana-Lujan, who was arrested and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault after allegedly crashing his pickup truck into a group of cyclists near Phoenix, Feb. 25, 2023.

The pickup truck driver, identified by police as 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan, remained at the scene following the crash, police said.

After being questioned, Quintana-Lujan was arrested on multiple charges and booked at the Maricopa County Jail, where he was being held Sunday on $250,000 bond pending a court hearing on Friday, according to online jail records.

Goodyear police said Quintana-Lujan was arrested on two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death during a moving violation. Police did not disclose what the moving violation was.

One of the injured cyclists remained in life-threatening condition Sunday, police said.

At least one of the cyclists is from Goodyear and one was visiting from out of state, police said.