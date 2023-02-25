Indy restaurant makes Yelp's Black-owned businesses to watch list

INDIANAPOLIS— Local Indianapolis restaurant, Chicken Scratch was recently recognized on a list of Yelp's Black-owned businesses to watch.

Yelp weighed several factors including national online presence, average rating and review counts to narrow down 32 different businesses around the country that stood out in 2023.

Chicken Scratch, started by Chef Tia, received tons of positive reviews and 5-star rankings that gained them a place on the list, but Indianapolis residents are no stranger to this city gem.

WRTV

Even WRTV's own, Amber Grigley says she frequents Chicken Scratch at least twice a month.

"It's gotten to the point where they know my order by heart because I'm in there so much," Amber said.

The Cajun inspired; cook-to-order restaurant sits in a small building off of North Keystone Ave, nestled right in between a tattoo and smoke shop.

Chicken Scratch specializes in "Exceptional Wings & Hand Cut Loaded Fries," the menu reads, but they also offer sandwiches, pasta and even vegan options.

Chicken Scratch offers items you may not find anywhere else in Indianapolis like their Honey Hot Mac Fries or Fried Chicken Pasta Alfredo.

Yelp's reviews rave about Chef Tia and her staff.

"Holy moly, Chef Tia and her team know their way around a kitchen! I don't know that I've ever had wings better than what Chef Tia and her team cook up, and you see them whipping up your order right in front of you," wrote one reviewer.

WRTV

The restaurant caters to carry out and delivery orders, which is apparent by the limited seating and small interior.

Google shows they are open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and they are available for delivery through DoorDash.

View Yelp's 'Ones to Watch: Black-owned Businesses in Beauty, Food and Home Decor' list in full.