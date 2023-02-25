Open in App
San Diego County, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Chance of thunderstorms added to San Diego County weather forecast

By Amber Coakley,

5 days ago

SAN DIEGO — To add to the rain, wind and snow, the National Weather Service now says there is a chance of thunderstorms on the San Diego County forecast.

The steady precipitation that fell Saturday morning is expected to taper off into isolated thunderstorms for certain areas of the region into the afternoon and night hours, said NWS.

How high are winds in San Diego County?

Weather officials say satellite imagery shows “a solid cloud band moving onshore,” meaning a storm system is rapidly moving North which may create heavier rainfall rates.

Behind this band of clouds, according to NWS, there is a clearing of “cellular connective clouds,” which could produce some isolated thunderstorms. Weather officials say this activity could continue into Sunday morning as the core of the storm drifts over Southern California.

For snow — more is expected to fall in the mountains Saturday with gusty winds near 40 mph in some areas. Snow levels are expected to bottom out between 2,500 and 3,000 feet Sunday.

These areas are under a Flood Watch in San Diego County

The winter storm will exit to the East Sunday, which NWS says will allow for some clearing and dry weather. But don’t put your guard down yet — another string of showers could begin as early as Monday afternoon with snow levels possibly poking above 4,000 feet in the mountains.

You can thank a storm system that’s dropping from Western Canada for the continued precipitation, gusty winds and dropping temperatures to start the week.

