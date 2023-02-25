Snow turns Carrizo Plain into an arctic landscape of white. See the photos

The stark ranchlands of eastern San Luis Obispo County transformed from an arid desert to arctic landscape Saturday morning after a frigid winter storm blanketed the entire area in snow.

The Temblor Range took a dusting earlier in the week, but that was nothing compared to what greeted residents two days later.

“Wowie! Look at all that snow!” California Valley photographer Brittany App said in a message to The Tribune, while sharing images taken from her ranch. “I’ve been here 3 years now, and this is the first time I’ve seen snow actually stick to the ground. ... Pretty amazing to see.”

App’s photos captured a landscape of icy blues and whites, with snow as far as the eye can see.

Clouds collected over the mountains, which were blanketed in a thick layer of white.

In a couple images, her dogs examine the area, looking as though their wandering in a frozen Alaskan ice field.

Take a look:

Clouds layer of snowy mountains over a white valley in eastern San Luis Obispo County. Heavy overnight snow turned the California Valley and Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain into a scene that looks more like the Arctic than SLO County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Brittany App/AppsPhotography.com

Clouds layer of snowy mountains over a white valley in eastern San Luis Obispo County. Heavy overnight snow turned the California Valley and Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain into a scene that looks more like the Arctic than San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Brittany App

