Snow turns Carrizo Plain into an arctic landscape of white. See the photos
By Joe Tarica,
5 days ago
The stark ranchlands of eastern San Luis Obispo County transformed from an arid desert to arctic landscape Saturday morning after a frigid winter storm blanketed the entire area in snow.
The Temblor Range took a dusting earlier in the week, but that was nothing compared to what greeted residents two days later.
“Wowie! Look at all that snow!” California Valley photographer Brittany App said in a message to The Tribune, while sharing images taken from her ranch. “I’ve been here 3 years now, and this is the first time I’ve seen snow actually stick to the ground. ... Pretty amazing to see.”
App’s photos captured a landscape of icy blues and whites, with snow as far as the eye can see.
Clouds collected over the mountains, which were blanketed in a thick layer of white.
In a couple images, her dogs examine the area, looking as though their wandering in a frozen Alaskan ice field.
Comments / 0