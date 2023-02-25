Open in App
San Luis Obispo County, CA
See more from this location?
The Tribune

Snow turns Carrizo Plain into an arctic landscape of white. See the photos

By Joe Tarica,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjVYY_0kzqOuBo00

The stark ranchlands of eastern San Luis Obispo County transformed from an arid desert to arctic landscape Saturday morning after a frigid winter storm blanketed the entire area in snow.

The Temblor Range took a dusting earlier in the week, but that was nothing compared to what greeted residents two days later.

“Wowie! Look at all that snow!” California Valley photographer Brittany App said in a message to The Tribune, while sharing images taken from her ranch. “I’ve been here 3 years now, and this is the first time I’ve seen snow actually stick to the ground. ... Pretty amazing to see.”

App’s photos captured a landscape of icy blues and whites, with snow as far as the eye can see.

Clouds collected over the mountains, which were blanketed in a thick layer of white.

In a couple images, her dogs examine the area, looking as though their wandering in a frozen Alaskan ice field.

Take a look:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhSiY_0kzqOuBo00
Clouds layer of snowy mountains over a white valley in eastern San Luis Obispo County. Heavy overnight snow turned the California Valley and Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain into a scene that looks more like the Arctic than SLO County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Brittany App/AppsPhotography.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vP8HW_0kzqOuBo00
Clouds layer of snowy mountains over a white valley in eastern San Luis Obispo County. Heavy overnight snow turned the California Valley and Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain into a scene that looks more like the Arctic than San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Brittany App
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIcU5_0kzqOuBo00
Heavy overnight snow turned the California Valley and Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain into a scene that looks more like the Arctic than San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Brittany App/AppsPhotography.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WriE3_0kzqOuBo00
Heavy overnight snow turned the California Valley and Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain into a scene that looks more like the Arctic than San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Photographer Brittany App’s dogs investigate the snowy scene. Brittany App/AppsPhotography.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ep5jH_0kzqOuBo00
Heavy overnight snow turned the California Valley and Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain into a scene that looks more like the Arctic than San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Brittany App
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChaNH_0kzqOuBo00
Heavy overnight snow turned the California Valley and Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain into a scene that looks more like the Arctic than San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Brittany App
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdYg4_0kzqOuBo00
Brittany App’s sheep needed all of their thick wool coats on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, thanks to the snow that blanketed the California Valley. Brittany App
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpg1H_0kzqOuBo00
Snow covers the Temblor Range and the California Valley on Feb. 25, 2023, as puddles reflect the blue sky and clouds. Brittany App/AppsPhotography.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8YdZ_0kzqOuBo00
Snow covers the Temblor Range and the California Valley on Feb. 25, 2023. Brittany App/AppsPhotography.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zn6cJ_0kzqOuBo00
Snow covers the Temblor Range and the California Valley on Feb. 25, 2023. Brittany App/AppsPhotography.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Luis Obispo County, CA newsLocal San Luis Obispo County, CA
Santa Maria River rushing with water following recent rounds of rain
Oceano, CA2 days ago
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory closes shop in downtown SLO after almost 40 years
San Luis Obispo, CA3 hours ago
Chance of snow in the forecast again for parts of county
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State approves Paso Robles groundwater plan, with pumping limits and monitoring
Paso Robles, CA4 hours ago
Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County closed to repair storm damage. Here’s where
Lompoc, CA2 days ago
Paso Robles winery shut down after operating without an alcohol license for 3 years
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
SLO County should rethink its decision to end safe parking | Opinion
Los Osos, CA13 hours ago
Fire damages roof of iconic Central Coast restaurant Pea Soup Andersen’s
Buellton, CA3 days ago
It was called a road rage death on the Central Coast, but now detectives say the truth is different
Arroyo Grande, CA2 days ago
Gavin Newsom sneaks in visit to Diablo Canyon on eve of big federal license decision
Avila Beach, CA1 hour ago
Evacuation warning lifted in Oceano — but there’s a possibility for flooding still ahead
Oceano, CA5 days ago
SLO residents forced to evacuate after tree topples during storm: ‘Felt like an earthquake’
San Luis Obispo, CA6 days ago
SpaceX pushes back Vandenberg rocket launch. Here’s when it will take off now
Lompoc, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy