Open in App
Sportsnaut

Dolphins CB Byron Jones sounds off on his injuries

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmn6g_0kzqNuE100

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones claims he “can’t run or jump” due to his injuries and cautions other players to avoid his path.

Jones, who missed the 2022 season after ankle and Achilles surgeries, made comments Saturday on social media that indicate he might never play again.

Retweeting a video from his 12-foot, 3-inch broad jump at the 2015 Combine, Jones wrote: “Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

He followed that up with a comment that sounded like a retirement announcement.

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

Jones, 30, was drafted in the first round (27th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. He signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Dolphins in March 2020.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and has recorded 444 tackles and four interceptions in 109 games (103 starts) with the Cowboys and Dolphins.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier shockingly decides to take year off from football
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Ryan Tannehill: Why he’s Ran Carthon’s first mistake with the Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs star reportedly seeking massive contract extension this offseason
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
NFL insider says Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers ‘are destined for a break-up’
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Cleveland Browns looking to rework Deshaun Watson’s contract
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter returns to combines after arrest and posting $4K bond
Athens, GA11 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers release key member of 2020 Super Bowl team
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Winners, losers from Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Combine: Nolan Smith, Calijah Kancey among standouts
Indianapolis, IN49 minutes ago
Lamar Jackson getting help from major organization in Baltimore Ravens contract talks
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Another NFC South team officially joins Derek Carr free agent sweepstakes
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins being shopped at NFL Scouting Combine with one team linked to Pro Bowler
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly free up $26M in cap space: 3 moves to make in NFL free agency
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Multiple NFL teams showing interest in Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks
Houston, TX2 days ago
New England Patriots legend facing up to 8 years in prison over 2022 brawl
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Report: Jags expected to franchise TE Evan Engram
Jacksonville, FL9 hours ago
Cleveland Browns interested in All-Pro from division rival in free agency
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Brian Flores gets major win in lawsuit against the NFL
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers GM hints at further uncertainty with timeline for Brock Purdy’s 2023 return
San Francisco, CA3 hours ago
Houston Texans confirm they’ll add a quarterback: A look at 3 options
Houston, TX1 day ago
Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. touts self as ‘CB1’
State College, PA5 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens GM suggests Rashod Bateman a draft bust, receiver responds in deleted tweet
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago
Antonio Brown takes part ownership of Arena team
Albany, NY6 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks ‘keenly interested’ in signing All-Pro defender this offseason
Seattle, WA3 hours ago
Panthers founder Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy