Mary Patrice Cultum

Mary Patrice (Lambion) Cultum died at her home, in Vaughn, January 9. She was born March 18, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri, to James McLaughlin Lambion and Mary Joanne (Brewster) Lambion, both of whom preceded her in death.

Mary’s entire family moved to Bremerton in 1966. She graduated from South Kitsap High School in the Class of 1969. She married Jimmie Dale Johnston that year and divorced in 1975. They had one child, Karma, born in 1973.

Mary and Karma moved to the Key Peninsula in 1976. In 1977 Mary and Larry Cultum were united in marriage and went on to have two children.

Mary will be remembered as an accomplished seamstress and craft person. She loved working on creative projects with children and was a great teacher.

She was an active member of the Angel Guild Thrift Shop. She enjoyed putting crafts together that others may have thrown out.

She was also an active member of WayPoint Church and was involved in many ministries throughout her years there. Her favorite verse was Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight.” That is how she lived her life.

Mary appreciated the freedom of driving and going when and where she wanted to go. She loved animals and making memories with her family and friends. She was a positive and wise person that would make humor out of almost any situation.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karma Kretchmer (Ron).

Mary is survived by her husband Larry; son Jake (Katrina) Cultum and daughter Janet (Adam) Bratton; siblings Carrie Snyder (Emery Hill), James Lambion (Laura), and Michele Muise; seven grandchildren, Coriana Mullinex (Tyler), Melissa and Timothy Kretchmer, Oscar, Blynn, Murphy Cultum, Asher Bratton; and several nieces and nephews.

Anyone whose life was touched by Mary will not look at things the same way. She loved God and chose to serve Him in every situation she had before her. Her Celebration of Life was held Feb. 18. Mary is now with her reward — Jesus.