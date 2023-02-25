Open in App
Audacy

Former Pro Bowler Byron Jones urges incoming rookies to consider long-term risks of playing in NFL

By Jesse Pantuosco,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YteRM_0kzqLh4E00

Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones is still under contract with the Dolphins, though it sounds like he’s done playing, admitting that years of injuries have left him in chronic pain, unable to run or even jump. A relative unknown coming out of UConn, Jones turned heads with a dominant Combine performance, setting a then-world record with a 12’3” broad jump en route to becoming a first-round pick in 2015. Years later, Jones would become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, leaving Dallas in free agency to sign a five-year, $82.5-million contract with the Dolphins.

Unfortunately, that deal didn’t age well for Miami, with Jones spending all of last season on injured reserve following a longer-than-expected recovery from offseason ankle surgery. While Jones acknowledges the “privilege” it was to play football at its highest level, the 30-year-old questions whether it was all worth it, sacrificing his long-term health and happiness for a game that didn't love him back.

“I can’t run or jump because of the injuries sustained playing this game,” Jones warned this year’s crop of NFL hopefuls ahead of next week’s Combine in Indianapolis. “DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you.”

Jones wouldn’t go into any specifics, though he’s clearly alluding to pain injections (presumably Toradol and cortisone) and the profound impact they had on his career. Countless former players have shed light on football’s culture of drug abuse, encouraged by teams to numb themselves with addictive painkillers like Vicodin and Percocet. Whether that was his experience or not, Jones seems to harbor plenty of bitterness, resenting his past employers for continually neglecting his health and safety, subjecting him to football’s ugly underbelly with seedy doctors and crooked executives toeing the company line.

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee,” said Jones, lamenting his naivety in assuming teams would have his best interests at heart. “In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities.”

Jones’ decline, sapped of the speed and athleticism that once made him a household name, should serve as a sobering reminder that football isn’t forever, though the emotional and physical toll can last a lifetime.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bengals exec Duke Tobin on Tee Higgins trade speculation: ‘You want a receiver, go find your own'
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore, 282-pound DE, runs 4.49 40-yard dash at Combine
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Could Cowboys trade for Stefon Diggs to appease Trevon; or swap Diggs for Ramsey?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Possible top overall pick in NFL Draft wanted in fatal high-speed crash
Athens, GA1 day ago
Jalen Carter back at Scouting Combine after turning himself in on driving charges
Athens, GA11 hours ago
49ers' activity in QB market could show how they feel about Trey Lance, Brock Purdy
San Francisco, CA6 hours ago
Mike Brey celebrates Notre Dame sendoff with Jameson shots at campus bar
Notre Dame, IN10 hours ago
Why the Browns can get away with raising season ticket prices
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers hints at disconnect with Matt LaFleur: I didn't understand what we were doing
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Jaguars players say locker room had rat infestation in 2022
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy