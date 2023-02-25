Jessamine County resident tests positive for measles after Asbury University revival

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A measles case has been confirmed in Kentucky with connections to the multiday Asbury University revival .

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services confirmed that a Jessamine County resident contracted measles and was at the event. Officials said the resident was unvaccinated and other unvaccinated people are now at risk.

“Anyone who attended the revival on Feb. 18 may have been exposed to measles,” said Dr.

Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), in a news release. “Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective.”

This is the third case of measles that has been confirmed in Kentucky over the last three months. The first in December 2022 in Christian County — linked to an outbreak in Ohio. The second in Powell County and now the one in Jessamine County.

“If you may have been exposed at Asbury University’s campus and develop any symptoms,

whether previously vaccinated or unvaccinated, please isolate yourself from others and call your

medical provider, urgent care, or emergency department to seek testing,” said Stack. “Please

do not arrive at a health care facility without advance notice so that others will not be exposed.”

The cabinet said measles is highly contagious and symptoms are typical of other upper respiratory illnesses including fever, cough, conjunctivitis, and a runny nose. But a rash three to five days after symptoms begin is a sign it is measles.

Kindergartners are among the Americans with the lowest MMR vaccination rate , placing them at the highest risk. Anyone who is unvaccinated and at the revival is encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to get the measles vaccine.

