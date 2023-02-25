WATCH: Jasson Dominguez crushes home run in Yankees spring training debut

The Martian has officially landed at Yankees spring training.

The home run he crushed in his first big-league spring training game, on the other hand, may not have landed yet.

Hyped Yankee prospect Jasson Dominguez unloaded on a first-pitch fastball in the fifth inning of Saturday’s spring training opener against the Phillies, a no-doubt shot to deep left center to tie the game at two apiece.

It is Dominguez’s first time at Yankees spring training, and his tape-measure home run should leave a lasting first impression. The switch-hitting outfielder came to the organization with loads of hope and (likely unfair) Mickey Mantle comparisons, and after coming on nicely down the stretch of last season in the minors, he appears to be picking up right where he left off.

