Indianapolis, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Jeremiah: Anthony Richardson is QB2 'for several teams'

By Kevin Hickey,

5 days ago
The 2023 NFL draft is still months away, but the Indianapolis Colts will be debating which quarterback prospect they want to select in the first round. That includes a discussion about Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

Though viewed as a project when considering his production and playing time, Richardson has the highest ceiling in the class. Teams will forever chase the Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes molds, and that’s the kind of ceiling Richardson brings.

In a conference call with media members around the league, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said several teams he’s talked to have Richardson as the second-best quarterback prospect behind Alabama’s Bryce Young.

“Anthony Richardson is the second quarterback for several teams that I talked to,” Jeremiah said. “We can look at the numbers. It doesn’t look great on paper. You look at the accuracy and this, that, and the other; and he has elite, elite arm strength. He is a rare athlete.”

Teams who value upside and projectability will have Richardson higher on their boards. As much as college production and experience matters, projectability is equal in the minds of scouts and executives.

Considering the way the league has trended in terms of improvisation at the quarterback position, teams may be willing to lean more into that high ceiling. While he certainly has work to do as a passer, his rushing ability gives him a strong floor to lean on.

And that ceiling? Jeremiah sees it as the highest in the class.

“I know it’s a little bit of a roller coaster. I know he hasn’t played a ton, but teams are starting to look at some of these quarterbacks as lottery tickets, and this one has the biggest pay-out. That’s why I think you’re going to see Richardson go pretty high,” said Jeremiah. “With Anthony Richardson, you don’t have a ceiling.”

Richardson will be the most polarizing prospect in the draft. He’s the type of prospect that can pay off into an elite quarterback if a team can develop his game correctly.

For the Colts, they have the system in place to do so. While the coaching staff has yet to be announced, new head coach Shane Steichen is viewed as a quarterback whisperer of sorts. This is especially true considering the success he had with Jalen Hurts, who profiles similarly to Richardson.

The Colts also are extremely close with 3DQB instructors Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, who are known as gurus when it comes to improving throwing mechanics.

The draft process has only just begun, and the interview portion will be huge in the decision the Colts make.

But Richardson’s ceiling is going to make him an intriguing prospect for the quarterback-needy Colts.

