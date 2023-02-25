Open in App
Georgia State
The Albany Herald

Georgia birding competition returns to its pre-pandemic roots

By From staff reports,

5 days ago
The 17th birdathon held by the state Department of Natural Resources and partners is set for April 14-22, with an awards ceremony and banquet the last evening at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center near Mansfield. Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Georgia’s popular Youth Birding Competition returns to its roots this year while still offering the wider timeframe for birding adopted during the pandemic.

The 17th annual birdathon held by the state Department of Natural Resources and partners is set for April 14-22, with an awards ceremony and banquet the last evening at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center near Mansfield. Teams of kindergarteners through high-schoolers will pick a 24-hour stretch during the nine-day span and compete by age group to find the most birds statewide before 5 p.m. April 22.

