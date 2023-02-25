Open in App
Clarence, NY
See more from this location?
WBEN 930AM

Chrissy Casilio-Bluhm expected to be GOP's choice for Erie County Executive

By Tim Wenger,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028EW7_0kzqHcVl00

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Erie County Republican Party will announce its pick for Erie County Executive Monday morning and WBEN has learned the likely candidate is Clarence businesswoman Chrissy Casilio-Bluhm.

The party's county executive committee met before a full party meeting at the Orchard Park Senior Center Saturday morning and party chairman Michael Kracker told WBEN, "We’re going to provide a very clear contrast to the county executive."

Kracker stopped short of naming Casilio-Bluhm as the party's pick but his comments were telling and matched what WBEN has been told when he said, "I believe putting forward a fresh face is going to give our party the best opportunity to succeed in electing a Republican county executive."

Casilio-Bluhm has no elective or government experience and is the owner of Casilio Communications, a full service marketing firm. She is the daughter of longtime Clarence Town Supervisor Pat Casilio.

"We’ve got a lot of professional politicians in this community," Kracker told WBEN when asked about her lack of elective experience. "I don’t things are going in the right direction," he added.

Kracker said the party's choice would provide a very clear contrast to that of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat who is facing a primary battle from former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray. "Perhaps it takes someone from the outside to come in and step up and lead our party, lead our county into a new direction."

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns had been touted as a frontrunner for the GOP nod for county executive, but a controversy surrounding expenses paid by the clerk's office for advertisements he appeared in seems to have pushed the party in another direction. Kearns told WBEN Saturday, "I will not be pursuing the county executive race due to family circumstances."

The race for Erie County Executive could be a costly one and total 7 figures. Kracker is not intimidated by the cost, saying, "There’s a lot of appetite for change in direction and I think people are willing to put their financial resources into that effort."

When asked for a statement on the potential GOP opposition he may face, Poloncarz' office said, "Mark looks forward to running on his record of delivering for the people of Erie County and his plans to invest in the services Erie County residents rely on."

McMurray will be a guest on WBEN's Hardline show Sunday morning.

The Erie County Republican Party will make their endorsement for county executive and other offices formally known sometime Monday morning.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gov. Hochul brings her budget road show to Buffalo, saying it 'delivers' for the people of NY
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Main Street Fire: Former fire commissioner, Buffalo Bishop react to loss of Buffalo firefighter
Buffalo, NY18 hours ago
Lending a hand to mourning Buffalo firefighters
Buffalo, NY17 hours ago
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, March 2nd 2023
Buffalo, NY18 hours ago
Buffalo firefighter dies in Main Street fire downtown
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo firefighter dies in blaze that led to explosion
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Brown touts $9 billion development investment in Buffalo communities since 2012
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Buffalo Fire releases name of fallen firefighter
Buffalo, NY12 hours ago
One firefighter unaccounted for in four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
An early exit for Lake Erie ice boom
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Despite opposition, Governor Hochul stands firm on natural gas phase out plan
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Fallen Buffalo firefighter identified by department
Buffalo, NY7 hours ago
How does The Buffalo News' shift in operation affect other local printing businesses?
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Marine Drive redo raises complex mix of affordable and market rate housing on the waterfront
Buffalo, NY18 hours ago
Body found in back of rental car in Gates
Rochester, NY9 hours ago
Patriots and Heroes Park vandalized
Williamsville, NY8 hours ago
Body found in backseat of SUV at Hertz rental lot near Rochester airport
Rochester, NY9 hours ago
Messy storm to target Friday afternoon commute in Buffalo, WNY
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
UPDATE: Crowds dispersed after fights break out in Boulevard Mall, Wegmans lots in Amherst
Amherst, NY4 days ago
Springville man arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in Ellicottville
Ellicottville, NY2 days ago
Fire chaplain shares his role in tragic fire
Buffalo, NY10 hours ago
Amherst Police Department captain passes away suddenly
Amherst, NY3 days ago
Outbound Kensington reopens after closer inspection of Dodge St. overpass
Buffalo, NY11 hours ago
Mother relives 2009 fallen firefighter tragedy in saying, 'This is the most horrible day for this family'
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
3 arrested in violent Niagara Falls robbery
Niagara Falls, NY3 days ago
Amherst Police respond to Saturday night parking lot fights at Boulevard Mall
Amherst, NY4 days ago
Video: Buffalo Central Terminal from Mid-Twentieth Century
Buffalo, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy