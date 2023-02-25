Vegetable Production Meeting

Photo by Calhoun Journal

February 25, 2023

Oxford, AL – On Friday, March 3rd at 8:30 am the Alabama Extension Commercial Horticulture will meet at 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford, AL. Join Extension Entomologist Dr. Ayanava Majumdar and Regional Extension Agent Dr. Chip East for this discussion. Managing insect pests with organic & conventional methods, Planning for all season harvest, Vegetable marketing, Drip irrigation. No fee to attend, but please call the Calhoun County Extension office at 256-237-1621 by March 1st to register. Any additional questions? Please call Chip East at 256-846-0314.

Sponsored by Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega County Extension Offices

