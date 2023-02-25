Collins' statement highlights Dundee victory in state semifinals

KALAMAZOO – Ethan Collins had a job to do.

It wasn't a fun job, but one that needed to be done.

Someone on Dundee's wrestling team had to take on the top 190-pounder in the state.

Collins knew exactly what the job entailed.

“You have to put everything you've got into it,” Collins said. “You just have to work.”

Collins knew the job description because he had seen his older brother do a very similar job last year.

Like his brother before him, Collins did a good job at a tough job to help Dundee beat Constantine 59-16 Saturday in the Division 3 state quarterfinals at Wings Events Center.

The Vikings move on to the finals at 3:45 p.m. Saturday to seek their sixth consecutive state title.

It would have been tough enough for Collins to deal with a wrestler as talented as Constantine's Troy Demas. He also was giving up nearly 30 pounds.

“He just battled and competed,” said Nate Hall, Dundee's co-coach with Garrett Stevens. “It's tough to be able to force six minutes against a guy like that. He just gritted it out.”

The Collins-Demas battle was the first match of the dual meet.

Demas was probably figuring he would record a quick pin and give his team momentum.

After all, Demas came to Kalamazoo with a shiny 43-1 record. Collins was listed at 14-16.

But Demas could not put Collins away. He had to settle for a major decision.

The two-point difference between a pin and a major decision wasn't that important with the way the meet turned out, but it meant the world to Collins' coaches and teammates.

“It's hard to do that,” Hall said.

Connor Collins was called upon during last year's title run for Dundee to deny points to a state champion. So Ethan called upon his other brother for advice.

“He told me to show pride in victory and defeat,” Ethan revealed.

How did Ethan do at his job?

“After the fourth or fifth time he punched me in the face, I thought, 'Wow, he's mad at me,'” Collins said of his opponnent.

Constantine started with a major and two falls to take a 16-0 lead, but Dundee won the last 11 matches in a row with pins by Mason Haines (106), Braden Broderick (113), Cameron Chinavare (125), Braeden Davis (132), Kaden Chinavare (138) and Aiden Davis (165), technical falls by Kaden Kluce (120), Blake Cosby (144), Kole Katschor (157) and Jacob Fenbert (175) and a win by Trey Parker (150).

Braeden Davis earned his 150th career victory and Kaden Kluce picked up No. 100.

STATE SEMIFINALS

Dundee 59, Constantine 16

190: Troy Demas, C, md. Ethan Collins, 13-3.

215: Gregg Reed, C, p. Quinton Lephew, 2:31.

285: Bennett VandenBerg, C, p. Aiden Massingill, 1:32.

106: Mason Haines, D, p, Cohen Osborne, :25.

113: Braden Broderick, D, p. Jace Vaul, 2:36.

120: Kaden Kluce, D, tf. Preston Like, 16-1.

125: Cameron Chinavare, D, p. Bear Geibe, 3:00..

132: Braeden Davis, D, p. Logan Kee, 1:52.

138: Kaden Chinavare, D, p. Collin Featherstone, 2:46.

144: Blake Cosby, D, tf. Michael Featherstone, 16-0.

150: Trey Parker, D, d. Brody Jones, 9-4.

157. Kole Katschor, D, tf. Carter Godfrey, 21-5.

165: Aiden Davis, D, p. Dathan Smith, 1:55.

175: Jacob Fenbert, D, tf. Julian Hawthrorne, 15-0.