[VIDEO] Hiker gets caught massive avalanche

A shocking video that has recently been circulating online shows the horrifying moment that a hiker went from observing an avalanche to getting caught in it.

Check out the video below:

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), there are an estimated 100,000 avalanches a year in the United States, killing around 28 people annually. At their most ferocious avalanches can move as fast as 200 MPH, and can be miles wide.

It is very important to have a general understanding of avalanche safety, especially if you travel into the Colorado backcountry during snow season.

“Being in an avalanche is like being caught in a fast-flowing river. The most common advice is to move diagonal to the avalanche or try to make your way to the edge, where the slide is not moving as fast and where you’re not likely to be buried as deep," said national avalanche specialist for the USDA Forest Service Simon Trautman.

Remember to always check weather forecasts and avalanche conditions before traveling into the backcountry. You should also have and know how to use an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.

For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website .

