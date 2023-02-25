Open in App
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

‘D-Block lives on’: Dwyer boys basketball in final four after beating Pembroke Pines Charter

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYVxS_0kzqFL3c00

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Powering through a gruesome first half against Pembroke Pines Charter to punch the state basketball ticket with a 62-53 victory, Dwyer basketball will live to see Lakeland.

Seniors Blake Wilson and Kyle McNeal led the scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively, supported by 12 points from Mason Brown and 10 for Nelson Atilus. The team effort edged the Panthers (27-1) ahead with a high-scoring second half, but it was Dwyer's third-quarter defense that locked in the lead.

A shaky start saw the Panthers give up 17 points to the Jaguars (16-11) in the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter — when they allowed 7 points mainly due to a string of back-to-back blocks from Brown — Dwyer pulled the plug on Pembroke Pines Charter's amped-up energy.

Heritage Falls in Final Two:American Heritage-Delray finishes as state runner-up once again

Run Ends for Lions:King's Academy finds familiar finish in state semifinals

Spring Preps Preview:St. Andrew's continues to set the standard in Florida

Knowing it was now or never, Cougar junior Josh Harris commanded a late charge in the fourth quarter only to be outmatched by the atmosphere created by the deafening crowd of Panther fans.

After a confetti shower that accompanied the handoff of the region champion trophy, Panther players were still in uniform, now hoodies stamped with the phrase, "D-Block lives on."

Not only does D-Block live on, but the Class 6A powerhouse is Palm Beach County’s last team standing in contention for a boys basketball state title.The top-seeded Panthers will give their all again against fourth-seed Wharton (24-6) on March 2 at RP Funding Center in Lakeland. Tipoff for the state semifinal is set for 6 p.m.

Here are the takeaways from Friday's win:

McNeal's wakeup call inspired playoff run

One member of the nationally ranked squad is especially grateful to be along for the ride.

McNeal suffered what could've been a season-ending injury to his ankle in an early December game against Suncoast.

"That injury woke me up," McNeal said. "Watching my teammates fight without me — I was still there supporting them — but without me on the floor, it was kind of tough, but I needed that."

Dwyer's 21-4 run in 2022 was forged by his shooting accuracy — 76% − and team-leading averages: 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game.

McNeal, who's a wide receiver commit to Florida International, admitted he "was debating whether to get back on the floor or focus on football."

"I told my dad I was going to win a championship in Lakeland first," McNeal said.

Totaling 43 points in the playoffs, McNeal is hitting a perfectly timed stride since returning to the court in late January.

No tears, no fear

Atilus, another senior, might be the only Panther more excited than McNeal.

Grinning ear to ear after Friday's win, Atilus clapped while saying, "We're going to Lakeland, baby!"

He recalled seeing last year's seniors shed tears after being bounced in the region semifinals.

"I'm not trying to cry. I'm trying to support my team, so I had to make a big change this summer and step my game up," Atilus said.

As a junior, Atilus played in just 16 games, averaging 3.6 ppg. His senior stat line — 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals per game — has warranted the nickname, "Mr. Fourth Quarter."

"Coach [Fred] Ross always pushes us to the limit — 150 percent," Atilus said, calling him the "best coach in history."

Emilee Smarr is the high school sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

