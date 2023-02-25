2 bicyclists dead, 11 seriously injured after pickup truck crash in Goodyear

Two adult bicyclists are dead and 11 others were seriously injured after the group was hit by a pickup truck on the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear early Saturday morning, police said.

Just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, Goodyear police responded to reports of a serious crash involving a large group of adult cyclists on the Cotton Lane Bridge in the West Valley. Authorities arrived to find one woman dead on the scene after a pickup truck hit the group of cyclists, according to police.

Twelve other cyclists were taken to three different hospitals following the crash, said Lisa Berry, spokesperson for the Goodyear Police Department.

One other cyclist died after arriving to the hospital while the 11 others are being treated for their injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene, according to Berry.

Cotton Lane will be closed in both directions between MC85 and the traffic circle at Estrella Parkway while police conduct an investigation of the crash. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, said the police department in a Saturday press release.