Hit-and-run in south Phoenix leaves 31-year-old man dead

Phoenix police are investigating an early Saturday morning fatal hit-and-run crash that happened near 7th and Elwood streets.

Police say the crash involved a male pedestrian and a white colored passenger car. Phoenix fire responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead on scene.

Detectives responded to take over the investigation and learned that the suspect vehicle was driving south on 7th Street when it collided with the victim who was walking across 7th Street outside of a marked crosswalk.

After the collision, the suspect vehicle left the area and was last seen driving south on 7th Street towards Broadway Road, police said.

Police identified the victim to be Juan Bazan, 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).