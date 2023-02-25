Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Hit-and-run in south Phoenix leaves 31-year-old man dead

By Lillian Boyd, Arizona Republic,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDGdg_0kzqDaAp00

Phoenix police are investigating an early Saturday morning fatal hit-and-run crash that happened near 7th and Elwood streets.

Police say the crash involved a male pedestrian and a white colored passenger car. Phoenix fire responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead on scene.

Detectives responded to take over the investigation and learned that the suspect vehicle was driving south on 7th Street when it collided with the victim who was walking across 7th Street outside of a marked crosswalk.

After the collision, the suspect vehicle left the area and was last seen driving south on 7th Street towards Broadway Road, police said.

Police identified the victim to be Juan Bazan, 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Overnight shooting leaves one dead, another hurt near 48th Street and McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in south Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ5 hours ago
2 children, 1 adult die after Phoenix house fire
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Phoenix police identify woman killed in rollover crash
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Biker dead after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Arizona woman wanted after man found shot dead in bedroom, police say
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
'We can feel her with us': Family of Avondale salon owner killed by husband to reopen business
Avondale, AZ23 hours ago
Nearly 800 calls made to police from Chandler Intel facility
Chandler, AZ23 hours ago
Valley family asks for answers in shooting death of father
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Driver accused of hitting group of cyclists in Goodyear out of jail
Goodyear, AZ1 day ago
Family asks for help finding suspect who shot, killed man last year in west Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
1 Dead, 2 Critical In Awful Head-On Crash | Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
1 dead in Peoria after shooting at gas station; suspect, others drive away
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Charges against driver accused of deadly Goodyear crash sent back to police
Goodyear, AZ2 days ago
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at south Phoenix business parking lot
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Man dead after alleged self-defense shooting at north Phoenix strip mall
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
MCSO seeking suspect in fatal Valentine’s Day hit-and-run in Mesa
Mesa, AZ3 days ago
Excessive speed and street racing: Phoenix residents beg for help
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Buckeye police find domesticated javelina in yard, offer reminder to residents
Buckeye, AZ10 hours ago
Buckeye police arrest man accused of child molestation, say there may be more victims
Buckeye, AZ1 day ago
20-year-old shot to death at Circle K in Peoria
Peoria, AZ3 days ago
Arizona Man Accused Of Attacking Co-Workers On Meal Break, Killing One With Baseball Bat And Hatchet
Chandler, AZ2 days ago
Arizona police do not believe truck driver intentionally plowed into cyclists in crash that left two dead
Goodyear, AZ3 days ago
Man indicted for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
One dead, one injured after drive-by shooting in west Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
One dead, one hospitalized after overnight shooting in west Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Deadly crash on State Route 303
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Peoria, AZ4 days ago
Crash in south Phoenix shuts down entire intersection
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy