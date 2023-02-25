Open in App
Outsider.com

Derek Carr Reported Contract Demands are Eye-Popping

By Steve Samra,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gjyv2_0kzqDQIR00
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Derek Carr is looking for a huge payday in free agency.

You can’t blame him. The going rate for quarterbacks in the NFL is astronomical, and Carr is worth paying for. But not everyone will believe that.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Carr’s reported contract demands will surprise some people. The former Las Vegas Raiders star is looking for a contract of $35 million per year.

“Free-agent quarterback Derek Carr got a one-month head start on the open market. Nearly two weeks into it, he still hasn’t signed. When he does, he’s got a specific financial goal in mind,” wrote Florio. “Dianna Russini of ESPN recently said that Carr wants a contract with an average value of $35 million per year. Russini also said that Carr ‘doesn’t need to be the first quarterback to sign.’

“If true, that contradicts the prior vibe from Camp Carr. He wanted to join a new team so that he could help the team recruit other free agents.”

Alas, it’s not a surprising number from Carr. That’s about Kirk Cousins money. Many NFL teams would take that in a heartbeat.

Carr has had his fair share of suitors as well. He’s met with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, and there’s other teams still interested, as well. Perhaps the bidding will continue to drive his price up.

More on Derek Carr, NFL Free Agency

Moreover, Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, while throwing 14 interceptions as well. The Raiders had a disappointing season, and the quarterback never seemed to gel with freshly-minted head coach Josh McDaniels.

So, Carr and the Raiders went their separate ways. But that doesn’t mean the quarterback has nothing left in the tank. In his second chapter, Carr could win more and prove he’s in the upper-echelon of NFL quarterbacks.

Time will tell what team pays Derek Carr and where he decides to play, but it’s indisputable he has a golden chance to etch his name into NFL history.

