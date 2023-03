KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man wanted for forgery, allegedly found hiding fentanyl, meth in pants By Savannah Sinclair, KTUL Staff, 5 days ago

By Savannah Sinclair, KTUL Staff, 5 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man who was concealing drugs in various areas on himself. On Feb. 18 around 8 ...