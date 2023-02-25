Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (2/25)

By Justin Quinn,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcGMd_0kzqAmaU00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The 43-17 Boston Celtics travel to Pennsylvania’s Wells Fargo Center to play the 39-19 Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night as the Celtics hope to extend their current win streak to three games while the Sixers look to make it six in a row. The outcome is an important one, as it could have major seeding implications for the order of the top of the East come season’s end.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, only Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is out.

For the 76ers, just Dwayne Dedmon (hip) is a scratch.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Derrick White
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Sam Hauser
  • Grant Williams
  • Robert Williams III

Philadelphia 76ers

  • DeAnthony Melton
  • James Harden
  • Tobias Harris
  • PJ Tucker
  • Joel Embiid

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 2/25/23
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, NBC Boston Sports
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

