Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (2/25)

The 43-17 Boston Celtics travel to Pennsylvania’s Wells Fargo Center to play the 39-19 Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night as the Celtics hope to extend their current win streak to three games while the Sixers look to make it six in a row. The outcome is an important one, as it could have major seeding implications for the order of the top of the East come season’s end.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, only Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is out.

For the 76ers, just Dwayne Dedmon (hip) is a scratch.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Jayson Tatum

Sam Hauser

Grant Williams

Robert Williams III

Philadelphia 76ers

DeAnthony Melton

James Harden

Tobias Harris

PJ Tucker

Joel Embiid

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 2/25/23

2/25/23 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC, NBC Boston Sports

ABC, NBC Boston Sports Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

