The Sacramento Bee

See hundreds gather in Sacramento to mark the start of war in Ukraine one year ago

By Renée C. Byer,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a39XQ_0kzq9m0s00

With the state Capitol dome bathed in blue and yellow light, hundreds of Sacramento-area residents braved rainy weather Friday to show solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, who has been traveling the world to highlight her people’s fight against Russia’s aggression, joined Dmytro Kushneruk, counsul general of Ukraine in San Francisco , and other dignitaries at the event.

According to census data, Sacramento County is home to about 15,000 native-born Ukrainians, the fourth-most of any county in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnaE7_0kzq9m0s00
A tear falls on the cheek of Yuliia Apykova, from Ukraine, as she holds a flag and poster alongside her husband Timur Apykova, from Russia, at the state Capitol on Friday. The couple, who arrived in Sacramento 10 months ago, were participating in a moment of prayer. Renée C. Byer/rbyer@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOi6D_0kzq9m0s00
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, center, is surrounded by speakers and participants at the state Capitol on Friday. The dome was lit with yellow and blue light in solidarity with the Ukraine people. Renée C. Byer/rbyer@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUvSo_0kzq9m0s00
People draped in Ukrainian flags watch images from the war in Ukraine at the state Capitol on Friday. Renée C. Byer/rbyer@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doHJY_0kzq9m0s00
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol joins voices with a girl wrapped in the Ukrainian flag at a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the state Capitol on Friday. Renée C. Byer/rbyer@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Locfl_0kzq9m0s00
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol takes pictures with the crowd at the state Capitol on Friday. Renée C. Byer/rbyer@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZafP_0kzq9m0s00
A sign reads “pray for Ukraine” at the state Capitol on Friday. Renée C. Byer/rbyer@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZrPe_0kzq9m0s00
Dmytro Kushneruk, counsul general of Ukraine in San Francisco, was one of several speakers at the state Capitol on Friday. Renée C. Byer/rbyer@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYOml_0kzq9m0s00
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol shakes hands with a girl in the crowd as she sings during a rally at the California Capitol on Friday. She has been traveling the world to bring attention to her country’s battle against Russian’s aggression. Renée C. Byer/rbyer@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3rZ7_0kzq9m0s00
The dome of the California Capitol is lit with yellow and blue light on Friday in solidarity with the Ukrainian people during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of the country. Renée C. Byer/rbyer@sacbee.com

