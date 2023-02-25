Cal Lands Walk-On Quarterback Belay Brummel from Suburban Chicago

Bears looking for depth at the position behind TCU transfer Sam Jackson V.

Cal added some depth to the quarterback position when Belay Brummeil, a quarterback from Chicago, committed to Cal for 2023 as a preferred walk-on.

Brummel attends Wheaton Academy and is not listed at Rivals or 247Sports. He reportedly had walk-on offers from Illinois and Central Michigan,

The Bears are counting heavily on Sam Jackson V, a transfer from TCU, to be their starting quarterback in 2023. He is already at Cal and will participate in spring practice, which begins March 11.

Cal has three other quarterbacks on its spring roster -- Fernando Mendoza, Noah Mitcheom and Tyler Jensen -- but Mendoza is the only scholarship quarterback besides Jackson.

Three Cal quarterbacks -- Jack Plummer, Kai Millner and Zach Johnson -- transferred out after the 2022 sesson. Plummer transferred to Louisville and Millner wound up at Northern Arizona.

Brummel, who is 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, reportedly completed 66.8% of his passes with 28 touchdowns as a senior at Wheaton Academy, which is located in West Chicago.

Brummel was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association 4A All-State team and was MVP of the Metro Suburban Conference.

Brummel led Wheaton to an 8-2 record and a berth in the 4A playoffs.

Wheaton scored at least 40 points in six games, and Brummell threw six touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Bishop McNamara and five in a 49-0 win over Aurora Central Catholic.

The team's season ended with a 17-3 playoff defeat to Providence Catholic.

Cover photo Belay Brummel courtesy of Wheaton Academy

