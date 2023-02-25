Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Clemson defeats Michigan St 4-1; 5th ranked Tigers then fall to #9 Tennessee 1-0

By Todd Summers,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrDY3_0kzq6fE600

TAMPA, Fla. (Clemson SID) – The No. 5/5 Clemson Tigers split action on Saturday morning at the USF Tournament in Tampa, Florida. Clemson (14-1) captured a 4-1 win against Michigan State to improve to 14-0, the third longest winning streak in the program’s short infancy, before dropping a hard-fought battle in the second game to No. 12/9 Tennessee.

Between the two games, Clemson tallied 15 hits. Caroline Jacobsen and Reedy Davenport led the Tigers at the plate with three hits each, two against Michigan State and one against Tennessee.

Game 1 – vs. Michigan State (W, 4-1)

Clemson struck first against the Spartans (6-6) when the Tigers scored twice in the top of the second inning. Alia Logoleo led off with a single to left field and quickly stole second. She advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home off a single from Madison May to right center. Julia Bomhardt came in to pinch run for May and stole second to continue the Tigers’ hot streak on the base paths. She advanced to third off a ground out from Ally Miklesh and was brought home with a single to center from Davenport to make it 2-0.

Michigan State responded with a single run in the bottom half of the inning, but Jacobsen quickly answered for the Tigers in the top of the third with a solo shot out of left field. Clemson’s defense limited any threat from MSU in the bottom half of the third to keep the Tigers ahead, 3-1.

Logoleo brought home one more run for the Tigers in the top of the seventh inning after Maddie Moore led off with a single through the left side. Moore stole second and advanced to third as Jacobsen flew out to right field. Logoleo followed with a double off the left wall that brought in Moore to push the lead to 4-1. The Tigers finished with 11 hits, led by Jacobsen, Logoleo and Davenport each notching two, to help Clemson clinch the first game.

Brooke McCubbin got the start in the circle for Clemson. The sophomore pitched her first complete game of the season with eight strikeouts, while only allowing four hits and giving up one walk. She finished the game by retiring the final 14 batters dating back to the third inning to improve to 2-0.

Game 2 – vs. No. 12/9 Tennessee (L, 0-1)

It was a pitcher’s duel in the second game of the day as Clemson’s Valerie Cagle and Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens battled against the opposition’s batters. Through the first two innings, both sides only allowed one hit per side.

The Lady Vols (9-1) attempted to strike in the fourth inning after their leadoff batter hit a double to right center. She advanced to third on a routine groundout to Logoleo at shortstop, but Cagle stepped up and struck out the next two batters to keep things even at 0-0. Davenport tried to get the momentum going for the Tigers at the plate with a single in the top of the fifth but was left stranded to end the inning.

Tennessee broke open the score in the bottom of the sixth inning after the leadoff once again got on. The Tigers got two outs, but Tennessee’s runner came home on a close play at first base that resulted in the batter being ruled safe. Center fielder McKenzie Clark made a spot-on throw from deep center for a play at the plate as Tennessee looked to push its lead further, but the bullet of a throw allowed catcher Aby Vieira to make the easy tag and end the inning. The Lady Vols were able to maintain the 1-0 lead through the top of the seventh, handing the Tigers their first loss of the year.

For the game, both pitchers finished with exactly 100 pitches, with Cagle (6-1) tallying 67 strikes. The redshirt junior struck out eight batters without giving up a walk to help Clemson battle for seven innings.

Up Next

Clemson concludes weekend action on Sunday, February 26 at 9 a.m. against Michigan State. Fans can listen to the Michigan State broadcast on the Clemson Athletic Network. Fans can find the most direct link to listen by downloading the Clemson Tigers App through the app store or by visiting this radio link .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Man accused of assault with beer bottle, attempted murder arrested in TN
Clemson, SC12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4th ranked Clemson takes both games of double-header with Gardner-Webb, 8-0 & 4-1
Clemson, SC1 day ago
SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off; fans eager to see their team in action
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Hank scores career best 19 points to lead Clemson past Pitt 71-53 in ACC Women’s Tournament opener
Clemson, SC1 day ago
SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament brings in millions of dollars for Greenville
Greenville, SC9 hours ago
Slawson named SoCon Player of the Year; Bothwell & Mack also named to 1st team
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Arrest warrants issued for projected NFL draft pick Jalen Carter
Athens, GA1 day ago
Furman’s Slawson & Bothwell make each other better by playing together
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Mauldin brings 17-game winning streak into Saturday 5A Girls State title game against Stratford
Mauldin, SC2 hours ago
Legendary coach to surprise 90 Greenville Co. kids
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Dorman, Mauldin claim upper state crowns
Mauldin, SC2 days ago
Greenville-Pickens Speedway is listed for sale
Greenville, SC1 hour ago
Upstate woman shot to death at Ohio gas station
Columbus, OH2 days ago
One shot, killed in Greenwood
Greenwood, SC1 day ago
Live look at Falls Park in downtown Greenville
Greenville, SC7 hours ago
Mike Pence speaks at Bob Jones University
Greenville, SC4 hours ago
Clemson Univ. developing tech to protect nation’s transportation system from cyber attacks
Clemson, SC23 hours ago
Man wanted for fatal shooting in Greenwood
Greenwood, SC16 hours ago
Prisma Health breaks ground on new surgery center in Greenville
Greenville, SC30 minutes ago
Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Upstate
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
JLG Greenville and SC Bar Association YLD offer free prom dresses, suits Saturday
Greenville, SC15 hours ago
Upstate woman died two days after crash
Easley, SC2 days ago
Detour on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. will reroute weekend drivers
Gaffney, SC10 hours ago
Toddler helps Kentucky police find wanted woman: ‘We shouldn’t lie’
Williamsburg, KY2 days ago
1 arrested, 1 wanted on attempted murder charge in Oconee Co.
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Car buyers frustrated after dealership closes
Greer, SC1 hour ago
Laurens School District 55 superintendent to remain in office following heated meeting
Laurens, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy