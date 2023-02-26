Open in App
Anniston, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two Book Clubs To Choose Between

4 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

February 25, 2023

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On March 1st there are two books clubs to participate in.

At 6:00 pm Dig deeper and experience history through the lens of historical fiction. Each month the Berman Museum will enjoy stimulating conversation and view artifacts from the Berman collection that directly relate to that month’s book. History comes to life when we learn the stories behind the events; it’s anything but boring!
Pre-registration is encouraged. Berman Book Club is $8/person and free for members.

March selection: Argo: How the CIA and Hollywood Pulled Off the Most Audacious Rescue in History by Antonio Mendez and Matt Baglio
April selection: The Winter Palace: A Novel of Catherine the Great by Eva Stackniak
May selection: Mother Daughter Traitor Spy by Susan Elia MacNealAt 12:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County invites all to join them at the Library for Bibliotek Book Club! Titles can be checked out from the Library or downloaded from Camellia Net. To see what title will be discussed each month, please visit publiclibrary.cc/bookclub

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

